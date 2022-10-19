Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

