Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the second quarter worth about $143,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in FMC by 7.4% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in FMC by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 358,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in FMC by 145.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

FMC opened at $117.69 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $90.44 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

