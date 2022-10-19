Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,447 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Tobam grew its holdings in UGI by 989.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in UGI by 598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

UGI Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.60. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 14.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.