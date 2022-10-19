Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,851 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at W. R. Berkley

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

NYSE WRB opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.86. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.