Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $166.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.52. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $179.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ExlService in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.71.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

