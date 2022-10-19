Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,058 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Popular by 59.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 901,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,696,000 after buying an additional 334,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 4,587.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,412,000 after buying an additional 244,400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Popular by 216.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 345,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,226,000 after buying an additional 236,267 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 130.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,732,000 after buying an additional 212,813 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Popular during the second quarter worth approximately $10,173,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BPOP. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Popular news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,183,187.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $745,965.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.15. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.77 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.27 million. Popular had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

