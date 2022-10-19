Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,435,000 after acquiring an additional 74,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,106 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,367,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,256,000 after acquiring an additional 212,085 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $90.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.56. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $94.35.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $907.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $549,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,028.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

