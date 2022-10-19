Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,237 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,507,000 after buying an additional 541,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,172,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,467,000 after buying an additional 92,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,501,000 after buying an additional 86,915 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 709,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,749,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $94,526.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $94,526.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,540,077.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,417,270.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,273. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFP Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of UFPI opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.98. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

