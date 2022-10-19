Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,285 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,886,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,116,000 after purchasing an additional 128,903 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of AES by 6.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 59,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of AES by 9.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $27.78.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.62%.

AES has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

