Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 22,392 Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GH Research were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of GH Research by 373.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GH Research by 249.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in GH Research by 36.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Get GH Research alerts:

GH Research Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GHRS opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.89 million, a P/E ratio of -49.13 and a beta of 1.20. GH Research PLC has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $30.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

GH Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.