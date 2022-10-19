Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,273 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,818 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AOS opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

