Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 688,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,090,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc bought 57,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $154.59 per share, for a total transaction of $8,877,485.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,483,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,209,907.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 57,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $154.59 per share, for a total transaction of $8,877,485.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,483,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,209,907.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 62,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $9,571,824.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,080,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,019,039.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 489,768 shares of company stock worth $77,322,137 in the last three months. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

MEDP opened at $161.42 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.70.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

