Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 12,412 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter worth $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Shelter Mutual Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider bought 20,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at $533,619.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Denis Machuel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $410,158.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Howard I. Ungerleider acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

