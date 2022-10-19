Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 13,891 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE AMN opened at $115.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.03. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

