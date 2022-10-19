Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 35,683 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,739,000 after buying an additional 2,355,247 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,229,000 after buying an additional 1,653,151 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,781,000 after buying an additional 1,491,020 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,100,000 after buying an additional 501,602 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $193,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.00, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.55.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.