Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 46,709 Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.38. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $45.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

