Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 297,670 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exponent by 21.2% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter worth about $445,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 31.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Exponent by 8.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.61. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.97 and a 1 year high of $127.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.91.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $645,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,117. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

