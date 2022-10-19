Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709,978 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 98.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,536,000 after buying an additional 409,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on J. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $115.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.66.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

Featured Stories

