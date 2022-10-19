Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 17,235 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,235 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 528,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,783,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,013,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $1,839,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 384,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

About Alamos Gold

