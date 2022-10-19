Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 20,753 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,753 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 1,680.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Amcor by 24,433.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Amcor by 78.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Amcor by 80.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 59.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insider Activity at Amcor

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.