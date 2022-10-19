Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 21,164 Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,164 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,943,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 113,145 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 198,720 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 39.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 128,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 95.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 138,854 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VVNT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $7.50 to $7.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Vivint Smart Home Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VVNT opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.02. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $407.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

