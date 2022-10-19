Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,769 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 186.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 373.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FRPT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

Shares of FRPT opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $159.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

