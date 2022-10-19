Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 316,241 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 316,241 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.94. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.80%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.
Omega Healthcare Investors Profile
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
