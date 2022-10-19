Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 496,968 Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,968 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 55.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 525,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 20,987 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,178,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after buying an additional 345,086 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $22.63.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

