Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 5,103 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUI. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 6,574.5% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,136 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after purchasing an additional 805,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,079,000 after purchasing an additional 311,874 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI stock opened at $125.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.38 and a 200 day moving average of $159.92. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.85 and a 52 week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.38.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

