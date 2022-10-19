Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $1.38 Million Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $920,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 96.7% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,872,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,068,000 after purchasing an additional 589,342 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 74.5% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 54,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,113 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

NYSE AQUA opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $439.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.65 million. Research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

