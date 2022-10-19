Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $1.70 Million Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWX. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 42,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 144.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 2.4 %

Southwest Gas stock opened at $72.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.22. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 101.64%.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.