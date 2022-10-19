Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.7 %

PKG opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.28. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

