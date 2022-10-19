Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 310,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 263,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,055,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Destefano sold 36,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $494,934.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,834.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,300,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,055,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,204,398 shares of company stock worth $39,650,954. Insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on VERX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Vertex in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of VERX opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $22.28. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.40, a P/E/G ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Stories

