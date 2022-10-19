Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 14.6% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,614,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,359,000 after purchasing an additional 333,966 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 164,284 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,326,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 194,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 31.7% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 596,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 143,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems Price Performance

MITK opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $464.76 million, a P/E ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $39.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Mitek Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.