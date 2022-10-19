Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. City State Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 100,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,179,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $118.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

