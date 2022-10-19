Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Down 2.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) fell 2.5% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $197.00 to $175.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Moderna traded as low as $135.39 and last traded at $135.73. 60,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,047,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.25.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $1,353,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,377,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,779,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $1,353,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,377,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,779,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 621,048 shares of company stock valued at $91,641,982. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.85 and its 200 day moving average is $145.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

