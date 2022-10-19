Molina Healthcare (MOH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.26 per share for the quarter. Molina Healthcare has set its FY22 guidance at $17.60 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Molina Healthcare to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MOH opened at $359.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $362.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.20.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,456 shares of company stock worth $85,368,311 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

