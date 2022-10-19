Morningstar (MORN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $470.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.99%.

Shares of MORN opened at $220.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Morningstar has a 1 year low of $208.22 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total transaction of $30,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,423,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,810,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total transaction of $30,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,423,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,810,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total value of $630,718.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,223,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,254,037.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,283 shares of company stock worth $21,976,184 over the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

