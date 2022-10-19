MP Materials Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,962 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 102% compared to the average daily volume of 3,950 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MP opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a current ratio of 20.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.83. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $60.19.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $812,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,288,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,361,608.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $9,872,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,417,204.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $812,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,288,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,361,608.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock valued at $190,276,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MP. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $1,249,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 53,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

