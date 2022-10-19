Murphy USA (MUSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $2.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Murphy USA to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $282.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $160.74 and a fifty-two week high of $303.09.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,518,000 after buying an additional 56,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 238,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 409.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

