musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Shares Down 1.9%

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.20 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13). 1,396,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,299,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.70 ($0.13).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Get musicMagpie alerts:

musicMagpie Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of £11.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,050.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.31.

About musicMagpie

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.