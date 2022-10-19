Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Myers Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MYE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Myers Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Myers Industries stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $642.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.40. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.54 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

