Natura &Co (NTCO) & The Competition Financial Survey

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) is one of 27 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Natura &Co to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co -1.39% -1.26% -0.58% Natura &Co Competitors -39.54% 22.35% -4.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $7.44 billion $194.19 million N/A Natura &Co Competitors $3.81 billion $311.37 million 37.51

This table compares Natura &Co and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Natura &Co has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors.

Dividends

Natura &Co pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 53.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Natura &Co and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 1 0 0 2.00 Natura &Co Competitors 123 954 1005 23 2.44

Natura &Co presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.50%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 33.55%. Given Natura &Co’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Natura &Co is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Natura &Co has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co’s competitors have a beta of 36.63, indicating that their average share price is 3,563% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Natura &Co competitors beat Natura &Co on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products. It markets its products under the Natura, Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop brands through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

