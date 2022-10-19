New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.92 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. CICC Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Macquarie upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.80 to $36.60 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 582,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,739,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 158,968 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 125,599 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

