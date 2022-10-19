NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $178.28 and a one year high of $319.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.09 and a 200-day moving average of $204.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on NICE to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

