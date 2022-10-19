Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT) Shares Down 22%

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) shares traded down 22% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.30. 182,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 76,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Northern Lights Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Northern Lights Acquisition by 8.7% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,199,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after buying an additional 96,352 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Northern Lights Acquisition by 300.0% during the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,232,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Northern Lights Acquisition Company Profile

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

