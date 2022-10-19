Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Position Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 12.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,854 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 69,520 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,119 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $89,582.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,959.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.21 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

