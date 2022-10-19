Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Tim Steiner Buys 33 Shares

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Tim Steiner purchased 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.52) per share, with a total value of £150.81 ($182.23).

Ocado Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 480.10 ($5.80) on Wednesday. Ocado Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,964.50 ($23.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 658.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 811.46. The company has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion and a PE ratio of -15.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OCDO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,415 ($17.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,426 ($17.23).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

