Oceaneering International (OII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oceaneering International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OII opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.35 million, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.66. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,208 shares in the company, valued at $952,675.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,379.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,476.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,208 shares in the company, valued at $952,675.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 48,331 shares of company stock worth $374,142. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,695,000 after acquiring an additional 151,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,627,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,159,000 after acquiring an additional 397,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after acquiring an additional 189,991 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,968,000 after acquiring an additional 48,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 63,235 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OII. Barclays lowered Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

