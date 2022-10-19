Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Richard King Buys 2,200 Shares

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) insider Richard King acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £3,366 ($4,067.18).

Odyssean Investment Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

OIT stock opened at GBX 151 ($1.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £156.31 million and a P/E ratio of 604.00. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 146 ($1.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 173 ($2.09). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 160.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 160.60.

