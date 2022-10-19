Olin (OLN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Olin to post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Olin had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 60.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. On average, analysts expect Olin to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OLN opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.41%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Olin by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

