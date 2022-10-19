OneMain (OMF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect OneMain to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect OneMain to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF stock opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.61.

OneMain Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,150 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth $10,359,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in OneMain by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,244,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in OneMain by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,913,000 after buying an additional 140,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in OneMain by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,092,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,801,000 after buying an additional 123,489 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company cut OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Compass Point lowered their price objective on OneMain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

