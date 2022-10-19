Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xerox were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Xerox by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Xerox by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Xerox by 36.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Xerox by 24.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Xerox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.51%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

