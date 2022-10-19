Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HNI were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HNI by 988.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HNI by 459.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HNI in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HNI by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HNI by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HNI

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $41,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,012.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HNI Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE HNI opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.92.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 76.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HNI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st.

About HNI

(Get Rating)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.